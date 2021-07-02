

Perth, July 2, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited ( ASX:BPH ) is pleased to provide an opportunity for shareholders and investors to view a virtual presentation by the Company's Managing Director, David Breeze, who will present at The Capital Network's MarketLit Conference, Australia's first financial influencer, Millennial and Generation Z investment conference.Event: MarketLit ConferenceDate: Friday 2 JulyTime: 8am - 1pm AESTFormat: WebinarRegister: The event is free and investors can register online to view the presentation here:To download the presentation, please visit:About BPH Energy Limited

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).