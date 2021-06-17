  
Broker Briefing Investor Webinar
Sydney, July 13, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) is pleased to advise shareholders and investors that the Company will be presenting as part of the Broker Briefing Mining & Resources Investor Webinar on Thursday 15 July 2021, which will feature video presentations from several ASX listed companies.

Date: 15 July 2021
Time: 11:30am AEST / 9:30am AWST

Presenter: Executive Chairman and Managing Director, Martin Holland presenting at 12:00pm AEST / 10:00am AWST

The Company invites shareholders, investors, and media to participate in this digital event by registering online via the link below:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/T94X7C2Z

Participants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however, we encourage shareholders and investors to send through questions via email beforehand to info@brokerbriefing.com

Mr Holland will be speaking to the Company's most recent presentation released to the ASX on 16 June 2021.


About Cobre Limited

Cobre Pty LtdCobre Limited (ASX:CBE) is a copper and base-metals explorer with projects in Western Australia and Botswana. The Company recently discovered a new high-grade VMS deposit enriched in Copper, Gold, Zinc and Silver in Western Australia, and is currently exploring approximately 8,100 km2 of tenements within the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB) in Botswana.

   


Contact
Cobre Limited
Martin Holland
E: info@cobre.com.au
WWW: www.cobre.com.au



