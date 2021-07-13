

Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) June Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, July 20, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Deep Yellow Limited ( ASX:DYL ) ( FRA:JMI ) ( OTCMKTS:DYLLF ) announce the June Quarterly Activities Report.HIGHLIGHTS- Tumas Definitive Feasibility Study progressing well and on schedule for completion in December quarter 2022- Tumas Project Environmental Impact Assessment Scoping Report delivered to Namibian Government agencies and Mining Licence Application will be submitted by end of July 2021- Infill resource upgrade RC drilling at Tumas 3 completed in support of the DFS, with 755 holes drilled in the quarter for 14,955m- Completion of drilling at Tumas 3 West finalises broader Tumas 3 RC infill program with 911 holes completed for 17,679m- Notable intersections from this program include:o T3I930 10m at 1,945ppm eU3O8 from 28mo T3I963 8m at 2,242ppm eU3O8 from 10mo T3I973 9m at 1,897ppm eU3O8 from 7mo T3I459 7m at 997ppm eU3O8 from 4mo T3I756 6m at 688ppm eU3O8 from 17m- Infill resource upgrade drilling program continuing at Tumas 1 East and expected to be completed late July 2021- $1.1M annual budget for 2021/22 agreed for Nova JV, with $580,000 approved for 3,500m RC drilling program commenced in July targeting promising results at Barking Gecko- Deep Yellow strengthens its Board and Executive Management through the appointment of Mr Chris Salisbury as Chairman and Andrew Mirco as Head of M&A- Deep Yellow added to MSCI Global Market Cap Index- Strong cash balance of $52.4M at quarter end, with 51M 50c options remaining to be exercisedTo view the full quarterly report, please visit:About Deep Yellow Limited

Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a differentiated, advanced uranium exploration company, in predevelopment phase, implementing a contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. A PFS has recently been completed on its Tumas Project in Namibia and a DFS commenced February 2021. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well-regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.