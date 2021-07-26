

Chair Transition

Melbourne, July 26, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Anatara Lifesciences ( ASX:ANR ), a developer of evidence-based solutions for gastrointestinal diseases in humans and animals, is pleased to announce the transition of Dr David Brookes from Non-Executive Director to Chairman. Sue MacLeman will continue on the Board, transitioning from Chair to Non-Executive Director.The Board determined that, having successfully steered the Company following its decision to focus on the development of products and technologies in the human health sector with a focus on gut health, the time was now right for Dr Brookes to transition to the role of Chair as the Company progresses towards clinical trials.CEO Steven Lydeamore said, "On behalf of the entire team at Anatara, I would like to acknowledge Sue's significant contribution to the Company as Chair over the past three years. Her transition to a Non-Executive Director role ensures we will continue to benefit from Sue's guidance as two separate human trials commence in the near future for our gastrointestinal complementary medicines GaRP and 3FDC."Dr David Brookes has extensive experience in the health and biotechnology industries, first becoming involved in the biotechnology sector in the late 1990's as a consultant. Dr Brookes has since held Board positions in a number of ASX listed biotechnology companies, including as Chairman of genomicssolutions company, RHS Limited, which was acquired by PerkinElmer Inc ( NYSE:PKI ). He is currently the Non-Executive Chairman of Factor Therapeutics ( ASX:FTT ), Non-Executive Director of Tali Digital Ltd(TD1.AX), and Non-Executive Director of Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd ( ASX:ILA ). Dr Brookes maintains an interest in practicing medicine as a Fellow of the Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine and in biotech consultancy. He was the non-executive Chairman of the private Better Medical Group until that company's sale to private equity firm Livingbridge in January 2021.Commenting on his appointment as Chair, Dr Brookes said: "I am looking forward to the Chair appointment at such a pivotal time for Anatara, with the Company having made significant progress in developing evidence-based solutions for gastrointestinal disorders with an initial focus on the overall patient benefits to restoring gut homeostasis. The human trials are key next steps towards commercialisation of our products that are differentiated by an evidence- based approach to managing symptoms and disease modification. The unmet need is borne out by the wide range of products available for trial and error in the US$8+ billion gastrointestinal supplements and over-the-counter digestive remedies market.""I am very excited to oversee the active program we have in place particularly in the next 6 to 12 months that will progress the commercialisation of our health products, and to being able look at other opportunities to provide safe and effective solutions for gut health issues in humans and animals."About Anatara Lifesciences Ltd

Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR) is developing and commercialising innovative, evidence-based products for gastrointestinal health where there is significant unmet need. Anatara is a life sciences company with expertise in developing products for animal and human health. Anatara is focused on building a pipeline of human gastrointestinal health products. Underlying this product development program is our commitment to delivering real outcomes for patients and strong value for our shareholders. For more information, please visit www.anataralifesciences.com.