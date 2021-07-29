

Quarterly Report

Melbourne, July 29, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vintage Energy Limited ( ASX:VEN ) provide the Quarterly Report for the period ending June 2021.Highlights for the period include:Cooper/Eromanga Basins (ATP 2021 and PRL 211)- 100% drilling success with all four wells cased for future production- Vali-2 successfully appraised Patchawarra and Tirrawarra formations, with new gas pool discovery in Toolachee Formation- Vali-3 successfully appraised Patchawarra gas (subsequent to period end), with gas shows in lower Nappamerri Group, Toolachee, and Epsilon formations, and Tirrawarra Sandstone, and oil shows in Jurassic and Triassic sediments, and Toolachee Formation- Odin-1 new field gas discovery, with interpreted gas pay in Toolachee, Epsilon and Patchawarra formations- ACCC grant final approval for joint marketing of Vali gasOtway Basin (PRL 249 (ex PEL 155))- Nangwarry Field extended production testing completed, with raw gas rate of 10.5-10.8 million MMscfd exceeding commercial requirementsTo view the quarterly report, please visit:About Vintage Energy Ltd

