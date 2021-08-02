

Dukas Update

Brisbane, Aug 2, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited ( ASX:CTP ) ( FRA:C9J ) ( OTCMKTS:CNPTF ) advises that following its ASX Announcement dated 16 July 2020, Santos QNT Pty Ltd ("Santos") has elected not to provide the carry referred to in that announcement and accordingly Santos is now obliged to transfer a 15% interest in EP112 to Central's wholly owned subsidiary Frontier Oil & Gas Pty Ltd ("Frontier").As a result, Frontier's interest in EP112 will increase from 30% to 45% and Santos' interest in EP112 will decrease from 70% to 55%.Central will update the market as to the EP112 Joint Venture's plans in respect of the Dukas prospect in due course.About Central Petroleum Limited

