

30 June 2021 Half Year Results Webcast

Sydney, Aug 12, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Etherstack plc ( ASX:ESK ) advises that it will be releasing its financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2021 on Wednesday, 18 August 2021.An investor and analyst webcast will be held on Friday, 20 August 2021 at 9.00 am (AEST) following the release of the results.To attend the webcast please use the below link:About Etherstack Plc

