BPH Energy Limited ( ASX:BPH ) investee Advent has appointed of Professor Peter Cook as an advisor on geosequestration for its project in the Offshore Sydney Basin. Professor Peter Cook is an eminent Australian and international earth scientist. He is a leader in the development and application of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies and has published more than 30 papers and articles on greenhouse gas technologies, including the books "Clean Energy Climate and Carbon" and "Geologically Storing Carbon", and was an IPCC Co-ordinating Lead Author. He first drew attention to Australia's CCS opportunity more than 20 years ago, then going on to establish national CCS programs and research facilities through the Petroleum CRC and the Cooperative Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Technologies (CO2CRC). In 2011, the University of Melbourne established the Peter Cook Centre for CCS Research.With the Morrison Government's recent announcement of an additional $539.2m for hydrogen and CCS in May's budget, carbon capture is now a key part of Australia's transition towards clean energy and carbon neutrality. One of the priority technologies in Australia's Technology Investment Roadmap, CCUS technology has been identified by the International Energy Agency (IEA) as the only large-scale mitigation option available that can deliver the additional CO2 emissions reductions that would be necessary to meet the climate goals in 2050.

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).