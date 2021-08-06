

Launches IBS-D Clinical Trial Recruitment Website

Melbourne, Aug 20, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Anatara Lifesciences Limited ( ASX:ANR ), a developer of evidence based solutions for gastrointestinal diseases in animals and humans, is pleased to announce the launch of its IBS-D Clinical Trial recruitment website.Key highlights- Irritable Bowel Syndrome - diarrhoea subtype (IBS-D) trial recruitment website launched with participant screening to commence- Clinical trial of Anatara's unique Gastrointestinal Re-Programming (GaRP) complementary medicine used for the indication of IBS-D , following strong pre-clinical data results- First phase anticipated to be completed in March 2022- This clinical trial is part of Anatara's program to commercialise evidence-based solutions for gastrointestinal tract (GIT) healthAnatara has strong pre-clinical data to support GaRP use in IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome) and IBD (Inflammatory Bowel Disease), with IBS the most commonly diagnosed gastrointestinal condition and a significant cost burden on health care. Anatara received Human Research Ethics Committee approval to undertake a clinical trial of GaRP for participants with irritable bowel syndrome - diarrhoea subtype (IBS-D), in February 2021.The Company has now launched the trial recruitment website will begin screening prospective participants for enrolment in the trial. Recruitment for phase one of the trial is anticipated to be completed in January 2022 and following this an analysis is anticipated in March 2022 which will determine the dose of GaRP that will progress to phase two of the trial . Phase one of the trial involves 3 equal pools of participants that compares a placebo group against the other groups on the 2 different doses of GaRP.The 12-week study targeted towards adults ages 18 to 65 who have IBS-D and no history of inflammatory immune-mediated gastrointestinal disorder will examine the efficacy of GaRP use in managing the many troublesome symptoms.CEO Steven Lydeamore said, "More than ever, the world is looking for safe and effective solutions for gastrointestinal symptoms and disorders. This clinical trial is a key step forward for Anatara in being able to deliver evidence-based treatments and solutions for gastrointestinal health needs , as Anatara aims to be the 'go to' company for gut health solutions.""With the IBS-D clinical trial recruitment website now live and an active program in place over the next 6 to 12 months, we are one step closer towards advancing the commercialisation of the GaRP health products."About Anatara Lifesciences Limited

Anatara Lifesciences Limited (ASX:ANR) is developing and commercialising innovative, evidence-based products for gastrointestinal health where there is significant unmet need. Anatara is a life sciences company with expertise in developing products for animal and human health. Anatara is focused on building a pipeline of human gastrointestinal health products. Underlying this product development program is our commitment to delivering real outcomes for patients and strong value for our shareholders. For more information, please visit www.anataralifesciences.com.