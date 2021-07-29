

Africa Downunder Conference Presentation

Sydney, Sep 1, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB) is regarded as one of the world's most prospective areas for yet-to-be-discovered sediment-hosted copper deposits by the US Geological Survey.With shareholders' approval, in April 2021 Cobre Limited ( ASX:CBE ) and Metal Tiger plc commenced operating Kalahari Metals Ltd (KML) as a JV, approving 7,000m of drilling to commence the JV's exploration in Botswana.KML's landholdings are along strike and adjacent to two major development projects: Cupric Canyon's high-grade Zone 5 Cu-Ag deposit and Sandfire's ( ASX:SFR ) T3 Motheo Cu-Ag deposit.Strong investment from both the business sector (in mine development) and government (in power infrastructure) aimed at opening up the KCB area of Botswana.Diamond and RC drilling is underway on KML's Kitlanya projects.KML, together with its subsidiaries Kitlanya (Proprietary) Limited (Kitlanya) (100%) and Triprop Holdings (Proprietary) Limited (51%) hold 8,100 km2 in proximity to, and along strike from, known deposits in the Kalahari Copper Belt, Botswana.- KML is targeting sediment hosted copper-silver deposits similar to those being developed by neighbours Sandfire and Cupric Canyon Capital- Tenure consists of four Project Areas: Okavango (2,720 km2), Kitlanya East (2,750 km2), Kitlanya West (1,900 km2), and Ngami (720 km2)- Total exploration spend to date circa A$5.7m on geophysical surveys, soil sampling, drill target development, successful proof of concept drilling, and current drill programmes- The exploration programme for 2021 focusses on first pass drill testing of selected structural targets on the Kitlanya East and Kitlanya West project areas- Drilling testing is ongoing with multiple rigs currently drilling our project areasTo view the Presentation, please visit:About Cobre Limited

Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) is a copper and base-metals explorer with projects in Western Australia and Botswana. The Company recently discovered a new high-grade VMS deposit enriched in Copper, Gold, Zinc and Silver in Western Australia, and is currently exploring approximately 8,100 km2 of tenements within the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB) in Botswana.