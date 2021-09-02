

Corporate Presentation HC Wainwright Conference

Perth, Sep 14, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Deep Yellow Limited ( ASX:DYL ) ( FRA:JMI ) ( OTCMKTS:DYLLF ) attach a Corporate Presentation for the HC Wainwright & Co 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.Key Highlights in the presentation include:- Continue dual-pillar growth strategy to establish a multi-platform, 5-10Mlb per annum, low-cost, tier one uranium producer- Project portfolio located in Namibia- Excellent progression and growth of Tumas Project, with DFS progressing as planned- Led by a standout and proven uranium teamo Highly-credentialed and experienced team (majority ex-Paladin Energy)o Majority of team successfully built and operated Langer Heinrich, Namibia and Kayelekera, Malawio Grew Paladin from a market capitalisation of US$2M to US$4Bn - pre-Fukushima- Well-funded with cash balance of A$51M- Nuclear energy becoming the moral imperative, with positive momentum building globallyTo view the presentation, please visit:About Deep Yellow Limited

Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a differentiated, advanced uranium exploration company, in predevelopment phase, implementing a contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. A PFS has recently been completed on its Tumas Project in Namibia and a DFS commenced February 2021. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well-regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.