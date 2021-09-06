

Release Date of Annual Results and Business Update Webinar

Brisbane, Sep 16, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited ( ASX:CTP ) ( FRA:C9J ) ( OTCMKTS:CNPTF ) advises that it expects to release its full year results and 2021 Annual Report on Tuesday 21 September 2021.Central's Chair, Mr Mick McCormack and the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mr Leon Devaney will host a webinar to cover the Company's financial performance and activities for the year and provide an update on current and planned activities.The webinar will be held at 10am AEST on Tuesday 21 September 2021.Attendees will be provided an opportunity to submit questions for a Q&A session to occur at the completion of the presentation. Participants wishing to join this webinar online will need to register via the Central Petroleum website or by using the following link:About Central Petroleum Limited

Central Petroleum Limited ( ASX:CTP) is a well-established, and emerging ASX-listed Australian oil and gas producer. In our short history, Central has grown to become the largest onshore gas producer in the Northern Territory (NT), supplying industrial customers and senior gas distributors in NT and the wider Australian east coast market.

Central is positioned to become a significant domestic energy supplier, with exploration and development plans across 180,000 km2 of tenements in Queensland and the Northern Territory, including some of Australia's largest known onshore conventional gas prospects. Central has also completed an MoU with Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) to progress the proposed Amadeus to Moomba Gas Pipeline to a Final Investment Decision.

We are also seeking to develop the Range gas project, a new gas field located among proven CSG fields in the Surat Basin, Queensland with 135 PJ (net to Central) of development-pending 2C contingent resource.