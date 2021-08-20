

Etherstack Awarded First AT&T contract

Sydney, Sep 20, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Etherstack Plc ( ASX:ESK ) advises that its US subsidiary, Etherstack Inc., has secured an initial order with AT&T.The order encompasses the supply of Etherstack software licences and equipment, as well as the provision of associated integration and professional services, combined with a small amount of third party material.The value of the order is approximately US$420k (~AUD$575k), with the delivery and associated revenue expected to be fully recognised this financial year (ending 31 Dec). The counterparty is AT&T Services, Inc.Etherstack CEO, Mr David Deacon, said "We are extremely honoured to secure our first direct deal with AT&T. It is a great achievement for Etherstack's team and technology to be able to supply the world's largest and most venerable telecommunications company. We look forward to building a lasting relationship on the back of this initial order".About Etherstack Plc

Etherstack (ASX:ESK) is a wireless technology company specialising in developing, manufacturing and licensing mission critical radio technologies for wireless equipment manufacturers and network operators around the globe. With a particular focus in the public safety, defence, utilities, transportation and resource sectors, Etherstack's technology and solutions can be found in radio communications equipment used in the most demanding situations. The company has Research and Development facilities in London, Sydney, New York and Yokohama.