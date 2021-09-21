

Executive Chair Interview Update

Perth, Sep 21, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Wiluna Mining Corporation Limited ( ASX:WMC ) ( FRA:NZ3 ) ( OTCMKTS:WMXCF ) is pleased to provide Shareholders with the opportunity to watch a video interview update by the Company's Executive Chair Mr Milan Jerkovic.0:00 - Company Overview01:36 - Market Recognition, High Gold Prices, & Profitable Investments05:37 - Keeping the Expiration Going, Aussie Shield, & Predicting Issues10:01 - Colorado Updates, Company Scale, & Technical Obstacles18:39 - OutroTo access the link please visit the Company's website at:About Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd

Wiluna Mining Corporation (ASX:WMC) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) is a Perth based, ASX listed gold mining company that controls over 1,600 square kilometres of the Yilgarn Craton in the Northern Goldfields of WA. The Yilgarn Craton has a historic and current gold endowment of over 380 million ounces, making it one of most prolific gold regions in the world. The Company owns 100% of the Wiluna Gold Operation which has a defined resource of 8.04M oz at 1.67 g/t au. In May 2019, a new highly skilled management team took control of the Company with a clear plan to leverage the Wiluna Gold Operation's multi-million-ounce potential.