

Investee Advent CCS Forum Presentation

Perth, Sep 30, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Carbon capture and storage technologies are one of five priority areas for investment under the Government's Technology Investment Roadmap.Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor said "Carbon capture technologies would be critical to achieving net zero emissions from power generation, natural gas and hydrogen production as well as process emissions from heavy industries like cement and fertiliser production"."Australia has the potential to be a world leader in geo sequestration. We have the right geology and storage basins" Minister Taylor said. 1 March 2021Low Emissions Technology Statement September 2020.The Statement outlines five priority technologies and economic stretch goals to make new technologies as cost-effective as existing technologies.- Hydrogen production under $2 per kilogram.- Long duration energy storage (6-8 hours or more) dispatched at less than $100 per MWh- Low carbon materials -low emissions steel production under $900 per tonne, low emissions aluminium under $2,700 per tonne.- CCS -CO2 compression, hub transport, and storage under $20 per tonne of CO.- Soil carbon measurement under $3 per hectare/ yearJosh Frydenberg 24 September 2021 Address to the Australian Industry Group, Melbourne Capital markets and the transition to a low emissions future 'The global transition is likely to lead to increased demand for clean energy and associated critical minerals exports, and the creation of new markets such as clean hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.'To view the presentation, please visit:About BPH Energy Limited

