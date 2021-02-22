Sydney, Sep 30, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The directors of Vertua Limited (NSX:VER) are pleased to advise that Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. listed on Nasdaq on 29 September 2021.
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. Lists on Nasdaq
Mawson is a digital infrastructure provider with diversified operations across bitcoin mining and digital asset management. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia and operating across the USA and Australia, Mawson's stated objective is to build a bridge between the rapidly emerging digital asset industry and traditional capital markets, with a strong focus on shareholder returns. Mawson matches energy infrastructure with next-generation mobile data centre solutions, enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology.
In conjunction with the listing on Nasdaq, Mawson announced it raised approximately US$45 million in an underwritten public offering at US$11.50 per share (Capital Raising), giving Mawson a market capitalisation of approximately US$793 million (A$1.09 billion) on listing on Nasdaq. Mawson trades on Nasdaq under the ticker: MIGI.
Vertua holds a total of 2,444,400 shares in Mawson.
Vertua Limited (NSX:VER) purses unique investment opportunities.
