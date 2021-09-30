

Board Changes

Perth, Sep 30, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Wiluna Mining Corporation Limited ( ASX:WMC ) ( FRA:NZ3 ) ( OTCMKTS:WMXCF ) is pleased to announce the following changes to its Board of Directors.Experienced Company Director and Mining and Oil and Gas Executive Lisa Mitchell will join the Board of Directors, effective 1 October 2021. Ms Mitchell was born and raised in Melbourne and has resided in the United Kingdom for the past 10 years. Ms Mitchell is a FCPA (Aust) and has significant experience as a CFO, Company Secretary and Executive Director of several Australian and London listed companies (across ASX, LSE and AIM bourses).Ms Mitchell's strengths include financial management, leadership, debt and equity raising capabilities, LSE compliance and M&A. She has significant experience with the LSE (having worked for former FTSE 250 Ophir Energy plc) and will bring valuable experience to Wiluna Mining's upcoming LSE listing.Ms Mitchell has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director and is considered by the Board to be Independent.Long serving Executive Operations Director Neil Meadows is stepping down from the Board of Directors effective 1 October 2021 to focus less on corporate activities and solely on operations and planning. Mr Meadows will continue as a Senior Executive at the Company in the role of Chief Operating Officer ("COO"), where he will be focused on overseeing WMC's operations and transition to, and commissioning of, Stage 1 as well as the Feasibility Studies and the resource and reserve upgrade works for Stage 2.We welcome Ms Mitchell to the Board, and we would like to thank Mr Meadows for his time and efforts as a Director and look forward to his continued input as COO.About Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd

Wiluna Mining Corporation (ASX:WMC) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) is a Perth based, ASX listed gold mining company that controls over 1,600 square kilometres of the Yilgarn Craton in the Northern Goldfields of WA. The Yilgarn Craton has a historic and current gold endowment of over 380 million ounces, making it one of most prolific gold regions in the world. The Company owns 100% of the Wiluna Gold Operation which has a defined resource of 8.04M oz at 1.67 g/t au. In May 2019, a new highly skilled management team took control of the Company with a clear plan to leverage the Wiluna Gold Operation's multi-million-ounce potential.