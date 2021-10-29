

High-Grade Drill Results Support Wiluna Sulphide Development

Perth, Nov 3, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Wiluna Mining Corporation Limited ( ASX:WMC ) ( FRA:NZ3 ) ( OTCMKTS:WMXCF ) is pleased to announce further high-grade results from resource development drilling at the Wiluna Mining Centre. Results continue to demonstrate that Wiluna is a very large and high-grade ore body.- More high grades from Happy Jack and East Lode confirm Wiluna as a high-grade gold mine:HJRD00067: 3.72m @ 5.31g/tHJRD00075: 3.60m @ 7.22g/tHJRD00078: 3.53m @ 13.37g/tHJRD00080: 2.56m @ 5.56g/t incl. 0.30m @ 35.50g/tWUDD0074: 3.34m @ 10.16g/tWUDD0075: 5.70m @ 5.98g/t and 3.00m @ 5.12g/t and 13.20m @ 7.41g/tWURD0169: 8.20m @ 6.28g/t and 23.16m @ 5.55g/tWURD0172: 3.48m @ 7.36g/tWURD0177: 4.47m @ 9.99g/tWURD0179: 11.60m @ 5.90g/tWURD0207: 7.75m @ 13.27g/t- Results from ongoing drilling received after the cut-off date for the in-progress Mineral Resource update; demonstrate potential to upgrade the Resource on an ongoing basis.- Mineral Resource update on track for release in November, Feasibility Study and Ore Reserves anticipated March quarter 2022.Happy Jack and East Lode are initial mining areas in the Company's two-staged development plan. At Happy Jack, ore drive development on sulphide mineralisation is underway ahead of stoping this quarter.The Company expects to publish its updated Mineral Resource Estimate mid-month. The current high-grade resource at the Wiluna Mining Centre, above a 2.5 g/t cut-off, is 26.9Mt @ 4.90 g/t for 4.23Moz and the historic mined grade was considerably higher at 7g/t to 11 g/t depending on the ore zone. It is considered that with results like these, the mined grade will increase when stoping commences.DRILLING RESULTSThe latest drilling results comprise an additional 33 holes for 11,723m from Happy Jack and East Lode, received since the preceding drilling update announced on 13 September 2021.Wiluna Mining's drilling program has consistently delivered thick, high-grade intercepts over the past 18 months from targeted locations at shallow depths, and close to previous development that is easily accessible for rapid low-cost production (Figure 1*). Infill drilling remains ongoing and is now focussed on Resource infill, Resource extension and grade control programs at the Bulletin and Happy Jack ore bodies. Results from diamond core grade control programs have been broadly in line with Resource development program results.The program was designed primarily to infill areas of Inferred Resource within preliminary stope designs, with the aim to upgrade geological confidence to Indicated Resource category and to grow the Ore Reserve. Additionally, extensional drilling has aimed to extend potential stoping areas along strike, up-dip and down-dip. The program has targeted growth in the Measured and Indicated Resource categories to 2.5Moz, from 2.14Moz @ 5.26g/t currently (>2.5g/t cut-off), to provide the foundation for a sustained long-term mining operation.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd

Wiluna Mining Corporation (ASX:WMC) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) is a Perth based, ASX listed gold mining company that controls over 1,600 square kilometres of the Yilgarn Craton in the Northern Goldfields of WA. The Yilgarn Craton has a historic and current gold endowment of over 380 million ounces, making it one of most prolific gold regions in the world. The Company owns 100% of the Wiluna Gold Operation which has a defined resource of 8.04M oz at 1.67 g/t au. In May 2019, a new highly skilled management team took control of the Company with a clear plan to leverage the Wiluna Gold Operation's multi-million-ounce potential.