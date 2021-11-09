



Sydney, Nov 9, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Magnis Energy Technologies Limited ( ASX:MNS ) ( FRA:U1P ) ( OTCMKTS:MNSEF ) is pleased to announce that Charge CCCV (C4V) has been selected to participate in the United States Government funded USCAR program. Magnis has a 9.65% stake in C4V.The US$2 Million program was awarded by The United States Advanced Battery Consortium LLC, in collaboration with The United States Department of Energy. The Program lead is American Battery Technology Company with BASF and C4V being selected. C4V will be providing the lithium-ion battery cells for the program.USCAR is the collaborative technology company of Ford Motor Company, General Motors, and Stellantis. The goal of USCAR is to further strengthen the technology base of the domestic auto industry through cooperative research and development.To view the announcement made by USCAR and American Battery Technology Company, please visit:About Magnis Energy Technologies Limited

