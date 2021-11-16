

Build the Internet of Things Platform for SMEs

Sydney, Nov 16, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Mie Pay Ltd ( NSX: MIE ) announces its internet of things (IoT) initiative for New Zealand SMEs.To implement the IoT project, IE SHOP 2.0 version is under development, this is an upgrade from current IE SHOP. The major upgrade will include:- Optimization of shop opening process- Improve online shop functions in general- Upgrade online shop template that more user friendly- Improve the payment collection system, build up full ecological payment solution, enable multicurrency payment- Enhance integration with IE MALL, which is MIE Pay self-managed online shop, allow merchant to promote their products in IE MALLFor merchants hardware upgrading, MIE Pay entered into a non-exclusive channel partner agreement with an Australian POS hardware and software provider which offer smart retail solutions that leverage the latest IoT and AI Technologies to deliver better, faster, and smarter shopping experience for shoppers and merchants. The partnership enables MIE Pay to help local shops to embrace digital technologies including online ordering system and in-store traffic analysis (amongst others), and to be the leader of smart retail.As part of the initiative to diversify and grow revenue streams, Mie Pay entered into a non-exclusive Channel Partner arrangement with a NZ based Broadband and Wireless network service provider, to distribute business fiber and fixed wireless plans, as well as mobile data sim card, on a white label basis.Initial target market is the existing Mie Pay customer base which provides instant cross selling opportunities. Mie Pay has approximately 1800+ SME clients and 96,760+ retail users through its IE PAY, IE MALL and IE SHOP online shopping platforms. Any existing clients signing up the new Fiber and/or wireless internet services will be able to simplify their payment using their existing payment setup with Mie Pay.Mie Pay will officially launch its own branded services from January 2022. There is no fixed or renewal term to the channel partnership. Mie Pay will earn a commission based on sales. Sales and after sales services will initially be supported by Mie Pay existing sales and support staff.About Mie Pay Limited

MIE Pay is a technology driven payments company that facilitates online and offline commerce between retail merchants and end customers. Its operations are based in Auckland and Sydney.

It is a fintech business building an innovative financial technology ecosystem, the core of which is an interactive payment platform, that not only delivers an improved shopping and checkout experience, with payments included as a component, it's also focused on lowering acceptance costs for merchants and aims to supplement the experience with value-added services.

An e-Commerce SaaS platform IE MALL has also been built providing APP-based commerce and in-APP payments for merchants. This technology is being increasingly embraced providing omni-channel shopping experiences for customers.