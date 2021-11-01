  
BPH Investment in Advent Energy
Perth, Nov 17, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is pleased to advise that it has completed an investment of $2,271,450 in investee Advent Energy Pty Ltd's under Advent's Offer Information Statement that takes BPH's direct shareholding in Advent to 36.1%.


About BPH Energy Limited

BPH EnergyBPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and  Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).

 


ABN Newswire  
