Response to Media Article
Sydney, Nov 17, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (ASX:MNS) (FRA:U1P) (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) refers to an article published in this morning's The Australian titled "Watchdog investigates Magnis Energy chair, company in sights" (media article).

The media article contains a number of unsubstantiated statements regarding the Company. The Company is not under investigation by ASIC.

The media article repeats previously published speculation concerning trading in the Company's shares and inquiries undertaken by ASIC in relation to some trading in those shares, the Company is not aware of any material which would indicate that the Company is or is likely to be under any form of investigation.

The Company remains committed to delivering on its majority owned gigawatt scale lithium-ion battery project in New York.


About Magnis Energy Technologies Limited

Magnis Energy TechnologiesMagnis Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:MNS) (OTCMKTS:URNXF) (FRA:U1P)  is involved in and has strategic investments in several aspects of the electrification supply chain including manufacturing of green credentialed lithium-ion battery cells, leading edge battery technology and high quality, high performance anode materials. The company's vision is to enable, support and accelerate the green energy transition critical for the adoption of Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy Storage.

 


