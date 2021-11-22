

Investee Advent Call for Tender Directional Drilling

Perth, Nov 25, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited ( ASX:BPH ) is pleased to advise that a Call for Tender has been issued by Advent Energy, through its' subsidiary Asset Energy, for the provision of Directional Drilling, Measurement While Drilling and Logging While Drilling for the Seablue-1 gas exploration well.The well is planned to be drilled in 125m of water approximately 26km offshore and 30km SSE of the City of Newcastle. The drilling of the well is subject to funding and regulatory approvals and is expected to take around 40 days to reach total depth.The well has two objectives; (i) a gas target and (ii) evaluation for Carbon Capture Storage, subject to funding.When the well has reached Total Depth and has been fully evaluated, it will be plugged and abandoned as per regulatory requirements and, in line with pre-drill planning as an exploration well, the wellhead and associated equipment will be removed from the seabed.PEP11 interests are:Advent Energy Ltd 85 %Bounty Oil and Gas NL ( ASX:BUY ) 15%About BPH Energy Limited

