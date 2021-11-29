

Response to Media Article

Sydney, Nov 29, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd ( ASX:MNS ) ( FRA:U1P ) ( OTCMKTS:MNSEF ) refers to The Australian newspaper which has today published an article concerning the company and some of its directors under the Headline: "Magnis Energy hooked up with alleged on the run drug boss Hakan Arif". The article asserted that Magnis was involved "in some sort of arrangement" with Mr Arif and had "engaged" him.Each of these assertions in the article and the headline is false.Magnis has retained Queen's Counsel and senior lawyers to represent it in proceedings arising from the assertions and imputations in this article and from recent defamatory articles including from the same author and newspaper and will bring proceedings against any republication of these false assertions.Magnis has never had any engagement with Mr Arif and has never made any payment to him.About Magnis Energy Technologies Limited

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:MNS) (OTCMKTS:URNXF) (FRA:U1P) is involved in and has strategic investments in several aspects of the electrification supply chain including manufacturing of green credentialed lithium-ion battery cells, leading edge battery technology and high quality, high performance anode materials. The company's vision is to enable, support and accelerate the green energy transition critical for the adoption of Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy Storage.