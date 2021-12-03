



Sydney, Dec 3, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Magnis Energy Technologies (MNS.ASX) and un-listed green tech company C4V is developing iM3NY, a battery cells Gigafactory in New York State, where semi autonomous battery production will soon commence. The plant, which could be fully autonomous by mid 2022, will embrace Big Data, AI and smart automation to push down the cost of making some of the world's greenest batteries. Technology risk is low as C4V's proprietary battery cell chemistry has been qualified by ~60 parties and is part of the supply chain for the US Department of Defence and the US Department of Energy. Key risks include execution and scaling risk. However, the CEO of iM3NY was a senior member of the team, which brought Giga Nevada on line. iM3NY is presently ~40% complete, on schedule and under budget. Capacity plans include 32GWh by 2030. We ramp iM3NY at a slower pace for valuation purposes.To view the Research Report, please visit:About Magnis Energy Technologies Limited

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:MNS) (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) (FRA:U1P) is involved in and has strategic investments in several aspects of the electrification supply chain including manufacturing of green credentialed lithium-ion battery cells, leading edge battery technology and high quality, high performance anode materials. The company's vision is to enable, support and accelerate the green energy transition critical for the adoption of Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy Storage.