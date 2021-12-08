2021 Sustainability Report
The Company is focused on creating long-term value for our shareholders, stakeholders and the communities in which we operate. A key component to successfully achieving this goal is also through the efficient, effective and ongoing implementation of environmental, social and governance (ESG) pillars.
The Company was proud to receive the Australia-Africa Minerals & Energy Group (AAMEG) Emerging ESG Leader Award (ESG in the context of a uranium explorer in predevelopment) for its inaugural 2020 Sustainability Report. This Award was sponsored by the Minerals Council of Australia.
*To view the Sustainability Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/48GG9NHQ
About Deep Yellow Limited
Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a differentiated, advanced uranium exploration company, in predevelopment phase, implementing a contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. A PFS has recently been completed on its Tumas Project in Namibia and a DFS commenced February 2021. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well-regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.
