  
Winnipeg, MB, Dec 17, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Snow Lake Lithium (NASDAQ:LITM) is committed to operating a fully renewable and sustainable lithium mine that can deliver a completely traceable, carbon neutral and zero harm product to the electric vehicle and battery market in North America.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) is committed to operating a fully renewable and sustainable lithium mine that can deliver a completely traceable, carbon neutral and zero harm product to the electric vehicle and battery markets. We aspire to not only set the standard for responsible lithium battery mining, but we intend to be the first lithium producer in the world to achieve Certified B Corporation status in the process.

Our wholly owned Thompson Brothers Lithium Project covers a 21,703-acre site that has only been 3% explored and contains an 11.1 million metric tonnes indicated and inferred resource at 1% Li2O.

  


