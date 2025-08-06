Offer is from NASDAQ-listed Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM)



Unsolicited $225M Offer Received for Horse Heaven Project

Adelaide, Aug 6, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd ( ASX:RML ) ( NC3:FRA ) ( RLMLF:OTCMKTS ) has recently acquired the Horse Heaven Antimony-Tungsten-Gold-Silver Project located in Idaho, USA. With a rich history of past antimony, tungsten and gold production, Horse Heaven has supplied the U.S. Government with antimony and tungsten for its World War I, World War II and the Korean War efforts. Horse Heaven is located directly adjacent to Perpetua Resources' Stibnite Antimony & Gold Mine (PPTA.NAS, ~A$3 billion market cap).



The Company wishes to announce that on Saturday 2 August 2025, an unsolicited, indicative and nonbinding offer ("Offer") from NASDAQ-listed Snow Lake Resources Ltd ( NASDAQ:LITM ) ("Snow Lake") to purchase the Horse Heaven Project for A$225m was received. The proposal advised that this would be done via a combination of cash and LITM shares, with the ratio to be mutually agreed at a later date.



Snow Lake has also requested a period of exclusivity to conduct due diligence and finalise negotiations with RML on the terms of the Offer.



The Company is disclosing receipt of the non-binding indicative offer in advance of the Board concluding its assessment of the Offer. The Board cautions that at this time there is no guarantee that the Offer put forward by Snow Lake will result in a binding offer or that any transaction will eventuate.



RML shareholders do not need to take any action in response to the Offer at this stage. RML will keep the market informed of any material developments in relation to the Offer in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations.



The Board is consulting with its advisers.



Roth Appointed as Lead North American Advisor for Nasdaq Listing RML wishes to advise it has appointed Roth Capital Partners, LLC ("Roth") in place of the Company's previous US advisors (refer to ASX announcement dated 29 July 2025), to be the Company's exclusive North American Capital Markets Adviser, in relation to US listing alternatives. These may include a traditional NASDAQ listing or via Special Purpose Acquisition Company.



With almost 400 employees globally, Roth is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Roth has raised over US$100 billion for small-cap public companies and completed over 2300 capital markets transactions since 1992. Their full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access.



Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is a privately held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. More information can be found at www.Roth.com.



As consideration for the Roth's services, Roth will be entitled to a monthly retainer and success fee on any transaction within the scope of engagement, on normal industry terms, and the Company will issue Roth a total of 10,000,000 unquoted options with an exercise price of $0.0912 (being a 20% premium to the RML closing price prior to execution of the agreement) and expiry of 3 years from date of issue (Options). The full terms of the Options are included in an Appendix to this announcement. The Options will be issued under the Company's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1.



About Resolution Minerals Ltd





Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as antimony, gold, copper, and uranium.

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 and has a broad portfolio of assets, such as the Drake East Antimony-Gold Project in north-eastern NSW and George Project prospective for silica sand and uranium.

