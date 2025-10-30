loading.........

Malibu, CA, Oct 30, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Ellis Martin interviews Craig Lindsay, CEO of U.S. Operations for Resolution Minerals Ltd ( ASX:RML ) ( RLMLF:OTCMKTS ) ( NC3:FRA ) following news of a major discovery at the Golden Gate Prospect within the company's Horse Heaven Project in Idaho.



The first hole returned 189.2 meters @ 1.3 g/t gold, ending in mineralization - suggesting a large district-scale gold system comparable to Stibnite.



The project also contains antimony, tungsten, and silver, supporting Resolution's goal of building a U.S. domestic critical-minerals supply chain.



About Resolution Minerals Ltd





Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) (OTCMKTS:RLMLF) (FRA:NC3) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as antimony, gold, copper, and uranium.

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 and has a broad portfolio of assets, such as the Drake East Antimony-Gold Project in north-eastern NSW and George Project prospective for silica sand and uranium.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

