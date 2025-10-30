  Resolution Minerals Ltd Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile  The Ellis Martin Report Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
#Financial General#Mining#Gold#Nickel#Rare Earths
Malibu, CA, Oct 30, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Ellis Martin interviews Craig Lindsay, CEO of U.S. Operations for Resolution Minerals Ltd (googlechartASX:RML) (googlechartRLMLF:OTCMKTS) (googlechartNC3:FRA) following news of a major discovery at the Golden Gate Prospect within the company's Horse Heaven Project in Idaho.

The first hole returned 189.2 meters @ 1.3 g/t gold, ending in mineralization - suggesting a large district-scale gold system comparable to Stibnite.

The project also contains antimony, tungsten, and silver, supporting Resolution's goal of building a U.S. domestic critical-minerals supply chain.

About Resolution Minerals Ltd

Resolution Minerals LtdResolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) (OTCMKTS:RLMLF) (FRA:NC3) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as antimony, gold, copper, and uranium. 

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 and has a broad portfolio of assets, such as the Drake East Antimony-Gold Project in north-eastern NSW and George Project prospective for silica sand and uranium.

About The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

Contact
Aharon Zaetz
Executive Director
Resolution Minerals Ltd
M: +61 424 743 098
ari@resolutionminerals.com

Jane Morgan
Investor Relations
Jane Morgan Management
M: +61 405 555 618
jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au


Resolution Minerals Ltd
#Financial General#Mining#Gold#Nickel#Rare Earths

