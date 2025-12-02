RESOLUTION TO BRIEF INVESTORS ON LATEST DRILL RESULTS AND FORWARD EXPLORATION PROGRAM
Investor Webinar
Adelaide, Dec 2, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) (NC3:FRA) (RLMLF:OTCMKTS) is inviting shareholders and investors to an investor webinar where CEO of U.S. operations Craig Lindsay will provide an update on the drilling program at the 100% owned Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten-Silver Project in Idaho, USA.
DATE & TIME: TUESDAY 2 DECEMBER 2025 11:00am AEDT / 8:00am WST
REGISTRATION LINK:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/00B16FY1
About Resolution Minerals Ltd
Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) (OTCMKTS:RLMLF) (FRA:NC3) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as antimony, gold, copper, and uranium.
Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 and has a broad portfolio of assets, such as the Drake East Antimony-Gold Project in north-eastern NSW and George Project prospective for silica sand and uranium.
|
|