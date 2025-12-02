  Resolution Minerals Ltd Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
RESOLUTION TO BRIEF INVESTORS ON LATEST DRILL RESULTS AND FORWARD EXPLORATION PROGRAM

Investor Webinar

Adelaide, Dec 2, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd (googlechartASX:RML) (googlechartNC3:FRA) (googlechartRLMLF:OTCMKTS) is inviting shareholders and investors to an investor webinar where CEO of U.S. operations Craig Lindsay will provide an update on the drilling program at the 100% owned Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten-Silver Project in Idaho, USA.

DATE & TIME: TUESDAY 2 DECEMBER 2025 11:00am AEDT / 8:00am WST
REGISTRATION LINK:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/00B16FY1


About Resolution Minerals Ltd

Resolution Minerals LtdResolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) (OTCMKTS:RLMLF) (FRA:NC3) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as antimony, gold, copper, and uranium. 

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 and has a broad portfolio of assets, such as the Drake East Antimony-Gold Project in north-eastern NSW and George Project prospective for silica sand and uranium.

Contact
Aharon Zaetz
Executive Director
Resolution Minerals Ltd
M: +61 424 743 098
ari@resolutionminerals.com

Jane Morgan
Investor Relations
Jane Morgan Management
M: +61 405 555 618
jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au



