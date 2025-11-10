RC DRILLING UNDERWAY TO STEP OUT FROM NEW GOLD DISCOVERY AT GOLDEN GATE



Drilling Underway to Step out from New Gold Discovery

Adelaide, Nov 10, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd ( ASX:RML ) ( NC3:FRA ) ( RLMLF:OTCMKTS ) announced the commencement of an RC drill program to rapidly step out from the new gold discovery at the Golden Gate Prospect. The program is designed to follow up on diamond core holes, HHGG25-001C, HH-GG25-002C, and HH-GG25-003C, which are located in the northern third of the Golden Gate Prospect area (Figure 3*).



Three Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes will test strike, width and depth extensions of the continuous gold mineralisation intersected in the first three discovery diamond holes. Drilling is now underway, with results to be released as they become available.



Highlights



RML has mobilised an RC drill rig to the Golden Gate Prospect to undertake a three-hole, 2,789ft (850m) follow-up drill program.



The Program is designed rapidly step-out from the new gold discovery, testing width, depth and strike extensions of the continuous gold mineralisation intersected in maiden drill holes HH-GG25-001C, HH-GG25-002C, and HH-GG25-003C.



All three discovery core holes ended in mineralisation, confirming Golden Gate as a large, open intrusion-related gold system, located only 6km from the Stibnite Gold-Antimony mine.



The RC drilling program will provide fast, cost-effective footprint expansion ahead of the larger 50-hole drill program currently in permitting.



Results will be released progressively, contributing to strong, ongoing newsflow alongside remaining Phase 1 assay batches.



The RC holes have been strategically designed to test for northern and southern strike extensions, western width extensions, and depth continuity of the mineralised system.



DS18-4 - northern strike extension and the western width extension of HH-GG25-001C, HH-GG25-002C; and the western width extension of HH-GG25-003C. The planned endof-hole depth is 984ft (300m).



DS16-3 - depth extension, the western width extension and the southern strike extension of HH-GG25-001C, and HH-GG25-002C. The planned end-of-hole depth is 820ft (250m).



DS19-2 - southern strike extension of HH-GG25-003C. The planned end-of-hole depth is 984ft (300m).



No new drill platforms were required, with this program operating in the confines of the existing drill permit.



RML's CEO of US Operations, Craig Lindsay, stated:



"The first three diamond core holes at Golden Gate all intersected broad, continuous gold mineralisation from surface and each of them ended in mineralisation. That is a standout results for a maiden program and confirms Gold Gate as a new gold discovery in a highly prospective and strategically important U.S critical minerals district.



By bringing an RC rig onsite now, we are able to rapidly and cost-effectively step out from the discovery zone to begin defining the scale of the system. The aim of this program is simple, to extend the mineralised footprint and set up the platform for our much larger 50-hole follow-up drill program.



With drilling now underway, remaining core assays to come, and project wide exploration continuing, we are positioned for strong and sustained newsflow as we advance Golden Gate."



