Adelaide, Oct 15, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Ellis Martin Report today features an exclusive interview with Craig Lindsay, CEO of U.S. Operations for Resolution Minerals Ltd ( ASX:RML ) ( RLMLF:OTCMKTS ) ( NC3:FRA ), following the company's invitation from Australian Ambassador Dr Kevin Rudd AC to brief him on the Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten Project in Idaho, USA.



The briefing precedes the October 20 meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington D.C., where critical minerals and supply-chain security will be key discussion points.



Mr Lindsay explains the importance of domestic antimony supply for U.S. defense industries, Resolution's plans for modular processing facilities to accelerate production, and the role of Australian expertise in developing ethical critical-mineral partnerships with America.



