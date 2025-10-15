  Resolution Minerals Ltd Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile  The Ellis Martin Report Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Adelaide, Oct 15, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Ellis Martin Report today features an exclusive interview with Craig Lindsay, CEO of U.S. Operations for Resolution Minerals Ltd (googlechartASX:RML) (googlechartRLMLF:OTCMKTS) (googlechartNC3:FRA), following the company's invitation from Australian Ambassador Dr Kevin Rudd AC to brief him on the Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten Project in Idaho, USA.

The briefing precedes the October 20 meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington D.C., where critical minerals and supply-chain security will be key discussion points.

Mr Lindsay explains the importance of domestic antimony supply for U.S. defense industries, Resolution's plans for modular processing facilities to accelerate production, and the role of Australian expertise in developing ethical critical-mineral partnerships with America.

About Resolution Minerals Ltd

Resolution Minerals LtdResolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) (OTCMKTS:RLMLF) (FRA:NC3) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as antimony, gold, copper, and uranium. 

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 and has a broad portfolio of assets, such as the Drake East Antimony-Gold Project in north-eastern NSW and George Project prospective for silica sand and uranium.

About The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

