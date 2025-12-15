RML APPOINTS DR ADAM ROPER AS CHIEF METALLURGIST, CRITICAL MINERALS EXTRACTION, TO ACCELERATE ANTIMONY, TUNGSTEN & GOLD PRODUCTION



Chief Metallurgist Appointed to Accelerate Production

Adelaide, Dec 15, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd ( ASX:RML ) ( NC3:FRA ) ( RLMLF:OTCMKTS ) announced the appointment of Dr Adam Roper as Chief Metallurgist - Critical Metals Extraction, to lead the development and implementation of the Company's antimony, tungsten and gold processing strategy.



Dr Roper's appointment further enhances Resolution's strategy to become a leading U.S.-aligned critical minerals processing partner for the Pentagon's defense metals requirements.



Dr Roper, PhD (Antimony Geochemistry), is a highly accomplished metallurgist and chemical processing specialist with over a decade of experience spanning process development, piloting, flowsheet optimisation and the design of innovative extraction solutions for complex and strategic metals. His technical leadership and demonstrated capability in delivering large-scale, multistakeholder projects make Dr Roper a key strategic addition to Resolution as it builds its downstream U.S. critical minerals strategy.



Dr Roper's experience includes:



- 10 years of end-to-end process development for downstream production, spanning antimony, lithium, niobium, rare earths, base, precious and platinum group metals.



- Previous roles with ANSTO Minerals, where he consulted extensively to the global mining sector on advanced chemical processing flowsheets for critical minerals.



- Technical leadership at Australia's largest e-waste processor, delivering innovations in e-waste resource recovery, complex chemistry management and minimising waste generation.



- Completion of a PhD in antimony geochemistry, specialising in its solubility, mobility and environmental dispersion-expertise uniquely aligned with Resolution's strategy to build modern, high-efficiency antimony processing capability.



- A depth of experience in complex flowsheet design, including challenging chemistries and unconventional mineral systems, with a focus on de-risking early-stage concepts through to pilot and production scale.



Dr Roper has successfully led project teams across mining, chemical processing and ground-toproduct industries, consistently delivering outcomes on time, within budget, and with strong stakeholder alignment. His appointment significantly enhances Resolution's capability to accelerate its U.S. critical minerals production strategy and deliver antimony and tungsten production to the U.S. defense industry.



Driving Resolution's Critical Minerals Downstream Processing Strategy



In his role, Dr Roper will spearhead Resolution's initiative to design, pilot and develop an on-shore processing pathway for antimony, tungsten and gold from the Company's Horse Heaven Project, located in Idaho, USA.



With Horse Heaven's strategic proximity to Perpetua's Stibnite operations, Resolution is uniquely positioned to contribute to the re-establishment of a secure, Western-aligned antimony and tungsten supply chain.



Dr Roper's leadership will be instrumental in:



- Developing scalable and commercially robust processing flowsheets tailored to Horse Heaven's polymetallic mineralisation.



- Assessing and piloting downstream refining pathways capable of producing high-purity antimony and tungsten products to support US defence, electronics and energy-storage sectors.



- Evaluating opportunities for co-processing and shared infrastructure within the region, enhancing project economics and accelerating development timelines.



- Positioning Resolution as a technically credible and strategically relevant partner within the emerging US critical minerals ecosystem.



Commenting on his appointment, Dr Roper said:



"RML's Horse Heaven Project, with its proximity to Perpetua, represents an incredible opportunity to establish a US-based critical minerals processing facility for the production of antimony. The strategic importance of antimony continues to grow, and the US has a genuine need for secure, modern processing capacity. I am excited to join Resolution at a pivotal time and to contribute to building a technically robust and commercially compelling pathway to supply critical metals into the US market."



Brett Lynch, Strategic Adviser to Resolution Minerals, welcomed Dr Roper's appointment:



"Adam's expertise in critical metals processing, complex chemistries and flowsheet commercialisation is a major asset for Resolution. His deep technical capability - particularly in antimony - strengthens our competitive position and accelerates our path toward establishing a North American supply solution for high-value strategic minerals.



We look forward to working closely with him as Resolution advances Horse Heaven into its next phase of development."



Dr Roper's appointment to Resolution comes at an opportune time, with the U.S. military confirming on 9 December 2025 that it plans to develop a fleet of small-scale refineries to produce critical minerals used to make bullets, armour and other types of weaponry, a move aimed at developing domestic sources for niche materials that Chinese miners have long controlled.



The plans are being developed by the U.S. Army alongside the Idaho National Laboratory and antimony and gold miner Perpetua Resources Inc (PPTA.NAS, A$5 billion market cap) (which is directly adjacent to RML's Horse Heaven project), with antimony being the first mineral the military aims to refine.



