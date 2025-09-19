loading.........

Malibu, CA, Sep 19, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals ( ASX:RML ) ( RLMLF:OTCMKTS ) ( NC3:FRA ) continues to aggressively advance its Horse Heaven Project in Idaho, a 14,000-acre polymetallic asset containing gold, silver, antimony, and tungsten. Idaho remains one of the top U.S. mining jurisdictions, and Horse Heaven is strategically located next to Perpetua's Stibnite Mine.



Interview Highlights:



Drilling Progress at Golden Gate: Core drilling underway with promising visual mineralization and scheelite (tungsten).



Antimony Ridge Discovery: Rock sampling returned 49.85% antimony, along with 3 g/t gold and 1,420 g/t silver. This is among the highest reported U.S. antimony grades.



Critical Minerals Positioning: Aligned with U.S. government initiatives and a $6B domestic funding program for critical mineral supply chains.



Upcoming Milestones: Expanded drilling (40,000-50,000 ft), metallurgical testing at Hazen Labs, and preparation for potential U.S. government engagement and financing opportunities.



Capital Markets Outlook: Recent OTCQB listing to broaden U.S. investor access and plans underway for a future NASDAQ uplisting with Roth Capital Partners.



