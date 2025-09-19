  Resolution Minerals Ltd Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile  The Ellis Martin Report Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Malibu, CA, Sep 19, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals (googlechartASX:RML) (googlechartRLMLF:OTCMKTS) (googlechartNC3:FRA) continues to aggressively advance its Horse Heaven Project in Idaho, a 14,000-acre polymetallic asset containing gold, silver, antimony, and tungsten. Idaho remains one of the top U.S. mining jurisdictions, and Horse Heaven is strategically located next to Perpetua's Stibnite Mine.

Interview Highlights:

Drilling Progress at Golden Gate: Core drilling underway with promising visual mineralization and scheelite (tungsten).

Antimony Ridge Discovery: Rock sampling returned 49.85% antimony, along with 3 g/t gold and 1,420 g/t silver. This is among the highest reported U.S. antimony grades.

Critical Minerals Positioning: Aligned with U.S. government initiatives and a $6B domestic funding program for critical mineral supply chains.

Upcoming Milestones: Expanded drilling (40,000-50,000 ft), metallurgical testing at Hazen Labs, and preparation for potential U.S. government engagement and financing opportunities.

Capital Markets Outlook: Recent OTCQB listing to broaden U.S. investor access and plans underway for a future NASDAQ uplisting with Roth Capital Partners.

This interview contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Ellis Martin Report has been compensated for production and distribution of this content. This is not investment advice. Please conduct your own due diligence and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making investment decisions.

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/Q7Z7D3VY


About Resolution Minerals Ltd

Resolution Minerals LtdResolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) (OTCMKTS:RLMLF) (FRA:NC3) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as antimony, gold, copper, and uranium. 

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 and has a broad portfolio of assets, such as the Drake East Antimony-Gold Project in north-eastern NSW and George Project prospective for silica sand and uranium.

About The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

Contact
Aharon Zaetz
Executive Director
Resolution Minerals Ltd
M: +61 424 743 098
ari@resolutionminerals.com

Jane Morgan
Investor Relations
Jane Morgan Management
M: +61 405 555 618
jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au


Resolution Minerals Ltd
