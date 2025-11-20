

East Coast Research Report

Sydney, Nov 20, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd's ( ASX:RML ) ( NC3:FRA ) ( RLMLF:OTCMKTS ) Horse Heaven Project in Idaho is emerging as a major gold-antimony-tungsten-silver system in a key U.S. critical minerals district. Maiden diamond drilling at the Golden Gate prospect (HH-GG25-001C, -002C, -003C) intersected continuous gold from surface, with all holes ending in gold mineralisation associated with IRGS-style pyrite-gold systems. Encouraging geology and visible tungsten led regulators to approve an expanded Phase 1 program utilising an RC drill rig. RML has also increased the project area to ~14,580 acres and begun RC step-out drilling. These results support a larger, stronger, better-defined discovery and significant future resource potential.



*To view the East Coast Research Report, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/BR975G16





About Resolution Minerals Ltd





Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) (OTCMKTS:RLMLF) (FRA:NC3) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as antimony, gold, copper, and uranium.

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 and has a broad portfolio of assets, such as the Drake East Antimony-Gold Project in north-eastern NSW and George Project prospective for silica sand and uranium.

