EXCEPTIONAL SURFACE GRADES WITH ASSAY RESULTS INCLUDING UP TO 48.7% ANTIMONY AND 890 G/T SILVER



Further Ultra High Grade Antimony and Silver Results

Adelaide, Jan 14, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Limited ( ASX:RML ) ( NC3:FRA ) ( RLMLF:OTCMKTS ) reports new exceptional high-grade antimony, silver and gold results from the recently completed rock sampling program at the historical Antimony Ridge Mine, located within the Company's Horse Heaven Project in Idaho, USA.



The results confirm the presence of widespread, very high-grade antimony mineralisation.



Peak results include grab sample 732005: 48.7% Sb and 270 g/t Ag and grab sample 732008: 37.9% Sb and 890 g/t Ag, highlighting Antimony Ridge as a robust, high-grade polymetallic system.



Antimony Ridge is located immediately adjacent to Perpetua Resources' Stibnite Gold Project, a large, recently permitted antimony-gold project.



HIGHLIGHTS



Outstanding antimony and silver grades from five massive stibnite samples (an antimony sulphide mineral) collected in October 2025 from the historical Antimony Ridge Mine were as follows:



o Sample 732005: 48.7% Sb, 270 g/t Ag and 0.69 g/t Au;

o Sample 732006: 35.5% Sb, 223 g/t Ag and 1.07 g/t Au;

o Sample 732007: 42.0% Sb, 200 g/t Ag and 0.85 g/t Au;

o Sample 732008: 37.9% Sb, 890 g/t Ag and 0.81 g/t Au; and

o Sample 732009: 31.7% Sb, 567 g/t Ag and 1.19 g/t Au.



The five rock samples averaged 39.2% Sb and 430 g/t Ag, confirming consistently high-grade antimony mineralisation and strong silver mineralisation.



Results support and extend prior rock chip and soil sampling reported in September 2025 (see ASX release dated 24 September 2025), which delineated a broad antimony-gold-silver mineralised footprint at Antimony Ridge.



Samples were taken from within the historical open pits and trenches at the Antimony Ridge Mine and form part of a program undertaken to collect ~100kg of representative high-grade stibnite material for metallurgical testing.



Results reinforce the potential for Antimony Ridge to host a high-grade strategically significant U.S antimony system.



The past producing Antimony Ridge Mine is a main feature of what is known as the Antimony Ridge Target ("Antimony Ridge"), located within the Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten Project in Idaho USA ("Horse Heaven") (Figure 1*).



The antimony grades range from 31.7% to 48.7% Sb, confirming the presence of exceptionally high mineralisation. All rock samples, which are significantly larger than rock chip samples and having an average weight of 3.6 kg per sample, also returned significant silver and gold values, consistent with previous sampling and historical production records.



The current results confirm prior sampling results and illustrate the potential of very highgrade mineralisation over a significant mineralised footprint. Antimony Ridge has become a large and consistently mineralised area of Sb, Au and Ag, located within the Horse Heaven Antimony-Tungsten-Gold Project located in Idaho, U.S.



Craig Lindsay CEO of U.S. Operations, commented:



"These results represent a significant validation of the Antimony Ridge Target and further demonstrate the exceptional grade potential of the Horse Heaven Project.



Antimony grades of this magnitude are rarely reported globally, particularly exposed at surface, and the consistent association with strong silver and gold values materially enhances the projects overall value proposition.



Importantly, Antimony Ridge is emerging as a large, coherent, high-grade system within a strategically critical jurisdiction at a time when sure U.S. antimony supply has become a national priority. With metallurgical test work underway and permitting progressing toward drilling and bulk sampling, we believe Horse Heaven is rapidly advancing toward becoming a highly strategic U.S critical minerals asset."



Bulk Sample Metallurgical Test Work



Resolution has collected approximately 100kg of representative stibnite-silica vein material from within the historic Antimony Ridge Mine. The samples have been submitted to Kingston Process Metallurgy Inc. (Kingston, Ontario, Canada) and Independent Metallurgical Operations Pty Ltd (Perth, WA, Australia) for preliminary metallurgical test work and mineralisation characterisation studies. These results will be reported to the market as they become available.



Update on the 2025 Golden Gate Diamond Drilling and RC Drilling Programs



Assay results for the final three diamond core holes and three reverse circulation ("RC") holes drilled in the 2025 drilling season have been submitted for multi-element analysis.



The final three core holes were drilled at the southern end of the Golden Gate Target and the three RC holes were drilled at the north end of Golden Gate Target. At the time of writing, the assay results for these holes are pending. As soon as the assays reports are available, the Company will inform the market.



Next Steps & Near-Term Catalyst



Resolution is advancing Antimony Ridge and the broader Horse Heaven Project through a defined staged work program designed to de-risk the project and unlock value for shareholders.



Advancing permitting at Antimony Ridge: progress the submitted Plan of Operation to enable drilling at bulk sampling within the historic Antimony Ridge Mine area.



The Company will provide updates as permitting milestones are achieved.



Commence drilling and bulk sampling at Antimony Ridge: Initial drill program expected to commence, once permits are received, to bulk test the extent of the high-grade grade mineralisation.



Deliver metallurgical test work results: Preliminary test work currently underway which represents a key step toward downstream development and commercialisation pathways.



Advance Gold Gate drilling program: Finalise the next phase of drilling at the Golden Gate target following a successful maiden drill campaign.



About Resolution Minerals Ltd





Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) (OTCMKTS:RLMLF) (FRA:NC3) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as antimony, gold, copper, and uranium.

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 and has a broad portfolio of assets, such as the Drake East Antimony-Gold Project in north-eastern NSW and George Project prospective for silica sand and uranium.

