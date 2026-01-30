

Quarterly Activities Report

Adelaide, Jan 30, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd ( ASX:RML ) ( NC3:FRA ) ( RLMLF:OTCMKTS ) provided its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ended 31 December 2025.



Resolution Minerals Executive Director, Aharon Zaetz, commented:



"The Horse Heaven Project is emerging as a multi-commodity, district-scale opportunity. Positioned at the intersection of US critical minerals policy, private capital inflows, and national defense priorities, and now with a gold discovery underpinning its tremendous economic potential, the Horse Heaven Project is emerging as a generational opportunity and globally important asset for Resolution."



HIGHLIGHTS



- Resolution Minerals Ltd ("RML" or the "Company") announces major gold discovery at Golden Gate.



- The Company intersects very significant gold mineralisation during its maiden drilling program at Golden Gate. The gold discovery is called the Golden Gate North Prospect (or "Golden Gate North").



- All diamond core holes drilled at Golden Gate North reported this Quarter host significant gold mineralisation.



- HH-GG25-003C: Down hole interval of 253.0m @ 1.50 g/t gold from surface to 253.0m (open ended), including: 111.9m @ 2.31 g/t gold from 130.5m and 18.3m @ 3.98 g/t gold from 149.4m (with the highest assay result of 5.91 g/t gold over a down hole width of 1.5m).



- HH-GG25-002C: Down hole interval of 265.2m @ 0.60 g/t gold from surface to 265.2m (open ended), including 89.9m @ 1.15g/t gold from 121.9m.



- HH-GG25-004C: 240.8m @ 0.64 g/t gold from surface to end-of-hole ("EOH") 240.8m (open ended), including:61.6m @ 0.98 g/t gold from 40.5m; and 35.8m @ 0.83 g/t gold from 119.5m.



- HH-GG25-005C: 283.5m @ 0.36 g/t gold from surface to EOH 283.5m (open ended), including: 4.7m @ 1.18 g/t gold from 10.1m; 42.5m @ 0.72 g/t gold from 65.7m; 4.2m @ 1.14 g/t gold from 131.1m; and 4.9m @ 0.76 g/t gold from 176.8m.



- HH-GG25-001C 189.2m @ 1.30 g/t Au from 34m, ending in mineralisation, in HH-GG25-001C, including: Down hole interval of 12.9m @ 2.32 g/t Au from 94.4m; and down hole interval of 70.8m @ 2.24 g/t Au from 128.8m (reported in previous quarter).



- As at end of the quarter, Golden Gate North remains open in all directions.



- A shallow, three-hole reverse circulation (RC) drill program completed at Golden Gate North, designed to follow-up the diamond drilling.



- Entered into a binding sale and purchase agreement to acquire 25 acres of private land adjacent to Horse Heaven, known as the Johnson Creek Tungsten & Antimony Mill and Antimony Camp properties.



- Kingston Process Metallurgy Inc. (KPM) engaged to deliver critical characterisation, concentration and pyrometallurgical support test work on high-grade antimony samples from Antimony Ridge as part of a wider metallurgical test work program.



- Appointment of Chief Metallurgist, Dr. Adam Roper, to lead metallurgical studies.



- Independent Metallurgical Operations (or IMO) engaged to deliver critical characterisation and concentration test work on low-grade antimony samples from Antimony Ridge, Tungsten samples from Johnson Creek and gold samples from Golden Gate as part of a wider metallurgical test work program.



- Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation's Minerals Department (or ANSTO Minerals) engaged to deliver hydrometallurgical test work on high-grade antimony samples from Antimony Ridge as part of a wider metallurgical test work program.



- Tribeca Capital (Tribeca) appointed Corporate Adviser to assist RML with further developing its U.S. critical minerals strategy.



- RML briefs Australian Embassy in Washington, DC on Horse Heaven ahead of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and President Donald Trump Critical Minerals meeting in Washington DC.



Overview



In the Quarter, the Company has evolved rapidly from a critical minerals explorer to a critical minerals developer.



Among the many headline results, is the discovery of very significant gold mineralisation at the Golden Gate Prospect. In the previous quarter, the Company released the results of its first hole (HH-DD25-0001C) at Golden Gate. This Quarter's drilling results greatly expanded on the first hole results.



Consequently, the Company announced the discovery of a gold deposit at the Golden Gate North Prospect.



Resolution also materially progressed as a critical minerals developer, with fast-tracked metallurgy and appointment of Chief Metallurgist; and the announcement of an option to acquire tungsten stockpiles and mill facilities; and the appointment of on critical minerals developer strategist.



This quarter may fairly be considered a seminal period in RML's history underscored by the very significant Golden Gate North gold discovery coupled with record gold prices, it is a period that has seen the beginning of the transition from explorer to developer for Resolution.



*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/789I025E





About Resolution Minerals Ltd





Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) (OTCMKTS:RLMLF) (FRA:NC3) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as antimony, gold, copper, and uranium.

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 and has a broad portfolio of assets, such as the Drake East Antimony-Gold Project in north-eastern NSW and George Project prospective for silica sand and uranium.

Related Companies