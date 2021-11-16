MiePay is now registered as an Activate Tāmaki Makaurau service provider



MiePay Becomes an Activate Tamaki Makaura Service Provider

Sydney, Dec 20, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Mie Pay Ltd ( NSX:MIE ) is pleased to announce that it has been selected as an Active Tamaki Makaurau service provider. Activate Tamaki Makaurau is a delivery program operated by Auckland Unlimited which is designed to connect eligible Auckland businesses to expert advice, grants, and support to implement business advice and plans, to help small-medium businesses to thrive in Auckland at this testing time.Mie Pay, through its wholly owned subsidiary Mypay New Zealand Limited, aims to provide Digital Enablement and Implementation Advice to eligible businesses, transforming their traditional 'brick and mortar' model, to one that has online shopping presence, and is equipped with wireless connection, touchless payment, and latest Point of Sale (POS) systems and software. Eligible businesses will be entitled to Activate Tamaki Makaurau Grant, which is a business funding support covers up to NZ$3,000 for advice and up to NZ$4,000 for implementation of that advice.The Activate Tamaki Makaurau program sits well with Mie Pay's recently announced initiative to implement internet of things (IoT) and IE SHOP 2.0 to enhance the capability and experience for shoppers and merchants (refer to announcement dated 16 November 2021). The Company has entered into a non-exclusive channel partner agreement with an Australian POS hardware and software provider which offer smart retail solutions that leverage the latest IoT and AI Technologies to deliver better, faster, and smarter shopping experience for shoppers and merchants.About Mie Pay Limited

MIE Pay is a technology driven payments company that facilitates online and offline commerce between retail merchants and end customers. Its operations are based in Auckland and Sydney.

It is a fintech business building an innovative financial technology ecosystem, the core of which is an interactive payment platform, that not only delivers an improved shopping and checkout experience, with payments included as a component, it's also focused on lowering acceptance costs for merchants and aims to supplement the experience with value-added services.

An e-Commerce SaaS platform IE MALL has also been built providing APP-based commerce and in-APP payments for merchants. This technology is being increasingly embraced providing omni-channel shopping experiences for customers.