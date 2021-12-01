

Wiluna Concentrator Successful Commissioning

Perth, Dec 21, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Wiluna Mining Corporation Limited ( ASX:WMC ) ( FRA:NZ3 ) ( OTCMKTS:WMXCF ) is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully accepted Care and Custody of its A$26 million Sulphide Ore Concentrate Plant ("the concentrator") after first ore was introduced as planned. This took place after the recent practical completion of the plant by GRES subsequent to the successful dry and wet commissioning of the plant.The project, whose contract was awarded to GRES by WMC in December 2020 and commenced in March of 2021 was built at a cost of approximately A$26 million and was completed on budget and without any significant health or safety issues. Due to shipping delays and a shutdown at the factory in India where the flotation cells were constructed (both COVID-19 related), the project was completed a little over two months later than originally anticipated.Due to the connection of the concentrator to the existing Wiluna Crushing and Milling circuits, the changeover from free-milling operations to flotation took a matter of a few hours during the first shift of operations. By day 2 of commissioning nameplate throughput capacity was reached which enabled the product filter to be commissioned just 24 hours after first ore was introduced to the circuit.Ramp-up of production from the mine and the concentrator, as well as the achievement of design product quality, will be the focus in the immediate term.Milan Jerkovic, Wiluna Mining's Executive Chair commented:"We are delighted to have commissioned our Stage 1 Sulphide Ore Concentrator which will eventually, after full ramp-up, treat 750,000 tonnes per annum of ore and produce around 90kozpa-100kozpa of gold contained in concentrate. This production, when added to the approximate 20kozpa of gold dore we will continue to produce, is intended to enable us to get to nameplate production by June 2022.To have completed and commissioned the plant on budget and safely with only a few months lost to the original schedule in this time of COVID is an outstanding effort and I thank all of the Wiluna team who worked so diligently during this period along with the team from GRES who were outstanding despite the challenges they were dealt.The completion and commissioning of Stage 1 is the start of what we plan to be a major, staged transformation of Wiluna from a small free-milling producer to one of the largest gold producing mines in Australia over the next three years producing concentrate and gold dore from our significant sulphide deposits of gold at the Wiluna Mining Operations".*To view photographs, please visit:About Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd

Wiluna Mining Corporation (ASX:WMC) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) is a Perth based, ASX listed gold mining company that controls over 1,600 square kilometres of the Yilgarn Craton in the Northern Goldfields of WA. The Yilgarn Craton has a historic and current gold endowment of over 380 million ounces, making it one of most prolific gold regions in the world. The Company owns 100% of the Wiluna Gold Operation which has a defined resource of 8.04M oz at 1.67 g/t au. In May 2019, a new highly skilled management team took control of the Company with a clear plan to leverage the Wiluna Gold Operation's multi-million-ounce potential.