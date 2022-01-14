

Bringing AI Powered Learning and Content Recommendations to Salesforce Customers

Sydney, Jan 14, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Bigtincan Holdings Limited ( ASX:BTH ) is pleased to announce the successful launch of Bigtincan for Salesforce - a new module for Bigtincan Content Hub and Bigtincan Learning Hub - and the first generally available product from the recently announced Bigtincan Data Products Group.Bigtincan for Salesforce works with Content and Learning Hubs replacing Bigtincan's previous Content Hub based Salesforce integration, and has been created with technologies driven by Bigtincan's recently announced Data Products Group.Key Highlights- The module brings AI powered content recommendations to users in the Salesforce.com Sales Cloud and Service Cloud, with the ability to provide content and learning recommendations to every customer-facing person.- Bigtincan for Salesforce adds to the core value of Content and Learning Hub and strengthens Bigtincan's overall offering in the Salesforce.com ecosystem, allowing marketers to validate the value of their work in supporting sales success.- The new module is available now to all Content Hub and Learning Hub customers for an additional fee starting at $12.50 per user per month.Bigtincan for Salesforce incorporates Bigtincan's recommendation engine to assist administrators in ensuring that the right content is delivered to the right user at the right time, without the need to spend unnecessary time setting up and maintaining a traditional tag-based recommender. The Bigtincan for Salesforce recommender uses a combination of advanced data science techniques to constantly update and refine how content is recommended to users."The new Bigtincan for Salesforce solution uses AI to recommend content and training, taking the guesswork out of your sales team's success," said Debra Cancro, SVP of Bigtincan's Data Products Group. "The system learns about the way our customer's companies and products are set up - delivering a solution that is truly unique to each customer's business. The solution is administrator-friendly, allowing a non-technical person who understands how the business engages with customers and prospects to easily set the system up and integrate source content repositories.""Bigtincan for Salesforce is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by optimising seller performance-arming them with the right content and training at the moment of need right within Salesforce," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange."AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs. Bigtincan is committed to helping Salesforce users bring to life the buying experience of the future for their customers."Bigtincan for Salesforce is available now on the Salesforce AppExchange at:About Bigtincan Holdings Ltd

