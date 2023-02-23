

FY2023 Half Year Results Investor Webinar Notice

Sydney, Feb 23, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Bigtincan Holdings Limited ( ASX:BTH ) ( BGTHF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to attend a brief webinar where management will provide an overview of the 1H FY23 Results for the period ending 31 December 2022. The webinar will be hosted via Zoom at 11.30 am (AEDT) on Monday 27 February 2023 / USA Sunday 26 February 7.30 pm EST.



Details of the event are as follows:



Event: Bigtincan Holdings Limited 1H FY23 Investor Webinar



Presenters: Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, David Keane, Global Financial Controller, Cyril Desouza, Chief Product Officer, Stefan Teulon and Head of Marketing Operations, Denise Iverson



Date and Time: Monday 27 February 2023 at 11.30 am AEDT (US 7.30pm EST 26 February)

Where: Zoom Webinar - details to be provided upon registration



To register your interest for the webinar please click through to the link below:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/Y06DQ065







About Bigtincan Holdings Limited





Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH) (OTCMKTS:BTGHF) is helping the world's leading brands facilitate the buying experience of the future. Everything we offer is designed to be smart, flexible, and easily adapted to unique business processes with highly personalised experiences that people and brands love. We're on a mission to help companies deliver branded buying experiences that are engaging, personalised, provide value and guide people to the best decisions with confidence. Innovative companies like Nike, Guess, Prudential, and Starwood Hotels trust Bigtincan to enable customer-facing teams to intelligently prepare, engage, measure and continually improve the buying experience for their customers. For more information about Bigtincan, visit: www.bigtincan.com or follow @bigtincan on Twitter.