

Market Update

Sydney, Dec 14, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Bigtincan Holdings Limited ( ASX:BTH ) ( BGTHF:OTCMKTS ), a global software company providing a leading AI-powered sales enablement automation platform, announces that Bigtincan has successfully completed a $30 million institutional placement ("Placement") to execute on identified strategic M&A and its integration program, and for future inorganic and organic growth initiatives for the company. The Placement provides effective capital management to facilitate future growth opportunities. Bigtincan will also undertake a share purchase plan that will offer eligible shareholders the right to apply for up to $10,000 of new fully paid ordinary shares at the same issue price as the Placement to raise up to $5 million.



During the Placement process SQN Investors reaffirmed their non-binding, conditional, indicative proposal to acquire Bigtincan for 80 cents per share.



Bigtincan has continued to receive inbound enquiries from other interested parties. Any such discussions are preliminary and Bigtincan remains focused on executing its strategic plan, and there is no certainty that any interest will lead to a transaction. Bigtincan receives inbound interest from time to time and has established processes for addressing these. The Bigtincan board will only progress enquiries that are in the interests of all shareholders.



Bigtincan remains on track and confirms its FY23 guidance of Annualised Recurring Revenue in the range of $137-143m and revenue in the range of $123-128m and the outlook will be updated post the completion of acquisitions, with the Company looking forward to releasing its 1H FY23 results early in 2023.



Bigtincan has been working with William Blair & Company, L.L.C. and Gilbert + Tobin together with other advisors.





About Bigtincan Holdings Limited





Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH) (OTCMKTS:BTGHF) is helping the world's leading brands facilitate the buying experience of the future. Everything we offer is designed to be smart, flexible, and easily adapted to unique business processes with highly personalised experiences that people and brands love. We're on a mission to help companies deliver branded buying experiences that are engaging, personalised, provide value and guide people to the best decisions with confidence. Innovative companies like Nike, Guess, Prudential, and Starwood Hotels trust Bigtincan to enable customer-facing teams to intelligently prepare, engage, measure and continually improve the buying experience for their customers. For more information about Bigtincan, visit: www.bigtincan.com or follow @bigtincan on Twitter.