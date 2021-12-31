  
31.12.21 Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report
31.12.21 Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report
Ballarat, Jan 27, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) announce the Quarterly Activities Report - for the Quarter ended 31 December 2021.

Key Highlights

Woods Point Gold Project, Victoria - Morning Star Gold Mine High grade gold intersections from Kenny's Reef:-

- 1.0 metre at 34.2g/t gold from 19.8 metres (21L7006),

- 1.1 metres at 21.8g/t gold from 6.9 metres (21L7007),

- 0.3 metres at 320g/t gold from 14.2 metres (21L7008),

- 2.2 metres at 27.5g/t gold from 43.8 metres (21L7012),

- 4.1 metres at 21.2g/t gold from 52.0 metres (21L7012), and
o Including 0.6 metres at 66.4g/t gold from 52.6 metres, and
o Including 0.7 metres at 60.6g/t gold from 55.4 metres.

- 1.5 metres at 21.9g/t gold from 8.3m (21L7021),
o Including 0.4 metres at 64.6/t gold from 9.4 metres.

Two diamond drill rigs currently drilling the Gap Zone and Dickenson South targets, with initial assays highly encouraging. Significant results (true width) include:-

- 0.4 metres at 29.8g/t gold from 193.2 metres (21SDS001) in the Whitelaw Reef
o including 0.2 metres at 51.4g/t gold from 193.2 metres,

- 0.6 metres at 21.5g/t gold from 54.8 metres (21SDS003) in the Whitelaw Reef,

- 0.4 metres at 12.7g/t gold from 117.7 metres (21SDS005) in the Exhibition Reef, and

- 3.7 metres at 6.1g/t gold from 59.1 metres (21SDS006) in the Age of Progress Reef
o Including 1.8 metres at 10.0g/t gold from 59.5 metres

Woods Point Gold Project, Victoria - Regional

Review of data across the Company's strategic 660km2 tenement package occurred during the Quarter. The 1.5km long Wallaby-Eldorado-Shakespeare trend has been identified as a high priority exploration target for a 2022 regional exploration program.

Red Mountain silver-zinc VMS and IRGS Project, Alaska

At the Kiwi VMS prospect, rock chip assay results from massive sulphide float returned up to 16% copper, 8% zinc and 316g/t silver. A fixed loop electromagnetics geophysical survey has identified a strong (conductivity thickness of 40 siemens) and discrete 400 metre long conductor proximal to the high-grade copper rock chip float. The source of the conductivity response is potentially a copper-rich massive sulphide deposit that is drill-ready.

Mt Carrington gold and silver Project, NSW

Thomson Resources progressed the EIS and DFS under the Earn-In joint venture with the Company.

Corporate

Successful completion of the Placement to institutional and sophisticated investors, with 9,375,000 shares issued at an issue price of $0.24 per Share, raised $2.25 million. A 1 for 4 pro-rata non-renounceable Entitlement Offer of fully paid ordinary shares is currently open to existing eligible shareholders, seeking to raise up to $9.1 million, closing on Friday 28 January 2022 at 5pm.

To view the full quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/4S5DA32C


About White Rock Minerals Ltd

White Rock Minerals Ltd

 White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade zinc - silver - gold - lead VMS deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 609g/t AgEq / 13% ZnEq. The Company is also exploring its recently discovered large intrusion related gold anomaly at Last Chance, also located in the Tintina gold belt of Alaska, home to multi-million gold ounce deposits like Pogo, Fort Knox and the Donlin Project. The Company also has the Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, which is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver on an approved mining lease, and with a Gold First PFS and JORC Reserve.

  


Contact
Matthew Gill or Shane Turner
Phone: +61-3-5331-4644
Email: info@whiterockminerals.com.au
www.whiterockminerals.com.au



Related Companies

White Rock Minerals Ltd       
Thomson Resources Ltd    

ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  
Related Industry Topics:

Energy GeneralFinancial GeneralMiningGoldZincTin

Presentation

Download PresentationDownload Presentation

RELATED VIDEO

Podcast of Interview on Big Review TVPresentation By Matt GillRare Earth Rich Neodymium Deposit in Western Australia

Research Report

Download PresentationDownload Presentation

Thomson Resources Ltd


Read More

White Rock Minerals Ltd


Read More

Social Media