

Beroni Group Issues US$500K of Convertible Notes

Sydney, Jan 31, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Beroni Group ( OTCMKTS:BNIGF ) ( NSX:BTG ), an Australia-based diversified biopharmaceutical enterprise focused on the research, development, innovation and commercialization of therapies and products for treatment of global diseases, today announced that it has raised US$500K from the issue of convertible notes to an investor in China with the following key terms:- Number of Convertible Notes - 5,000- Face value of each Convertible Note - US$100- Maturity Date - January 28, 2023- Interest Rate - NilSome or all of the Convertible Notes can be converted at the election of the Convertible Noteholder at any time prior to maturity.The Number of Shares to be issued to the Convertible Noteholder in respect of each Convertible Note will be calculated by dividing the Face Value of the Notes by the Conversion Price of US$7.If, upon the listing of the Company on NASDAQ or NYSE, the Issue Price is lower than the Conversion Price, additional convertible notes will be issued to the Convertible Noteholder that would have been issued if the Convertible Notes were issued at the Issue Price instead of the Conversion Price.On the Maturity Date, all Convertible Notes held by the Convertible Noteholder that have not otherwise been converted will be automatically converted.Funds raised from the Convertible Notes will be used for general working capital of the Company.About Beroni Group Limited

Beroni Group (NSX:BTG) (OTCMKTS:BNIGF) is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of a US FDA approved virus diagnostic kit, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com.