  
Etherstack FY2021 Results Webinar
Etherstack FY2021 Results Webinar
Sydney, Feb 10, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK) is pleased to announce that David Deacon (CEO), David Carter (CFO) and Martin Duff (Corporate & Legal) will be hosting an investor webinar at 11:00am (AEDST) on Friday 18 February 2022 following the release of its results for the financial year ending 31 December 2021.

Investors can register for the webinar via the following link:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/32KO6DJB

Investors can submit questions prior to the webinar via the Q&A function on Zoom, or view the release for contact details.

To view the release, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/TQDJR9E4


About Etherstack Plc

Etherstack plcEtherstack (ASX:ESK) is a wireless technology company specialising in developing, manufacturing and licensing mission critical radio technologies for wireless equipment manufacturers and network operators around the globe. With a particular focus in the public safety, defence, utilities, transportation and resource sectors, Etherstack's technology and solutions can be found in radio communications equipment used in the most demanding situations. The company has Research and Development facilities in London, Sydney, New York and Yokohama.

 


Contact
David Carter
Chief Financial Officer
T: +61 2 8399 7500
www.etherstack.com

Investor Relations
Melanie Singh
T: +61 439 748 819
melanie@nwrcommunications.com.au



Related Companies

Etherstack Plc

ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  
Related Industry Topics:

Telecom CarriersBroadbandFinancial General

Presentation

Download Presentation

RELATED VIDEO

Corporate Presentation, November 2021

Etherstack Plc


Read More

Social Media