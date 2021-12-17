Etherstack FY2021 Results Webinar
Investors can register for the webinar via the following link:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/32KO6DJB
Investors can submit questions prior to the webinar via the Q&A function on Zoom, or view the release for contact details.
To view the release, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/TQDJR9E4
About Etherstack Plc
Etherstack (ASX:ESK) is a wireless technology company specialising in developing, manufacturing and licensing mission critical radio technologies for wireless equipment manufacturers and network operators around the globe. With a particular focus in the public safety, defence, utilities, transportation and resource sectors, Etherstack's technology and solutions can be found in radio communications equipment used in the most demanding situations. The company has Research and Development facilities in London, Sydney, New York and Yokohama.
|
|
Etherstack Plc