

Etherstack FY2021 Results Webinar

Sydney, Feb 10, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Etherstack plc ( ASX:ESK ) is pleased to announce that David Deacon (CEO), David Carter (CFO) and Martin Duff (Corporate & Legal) will be hosting an investor webinar at 11:00am (AEDST) on Friday 18 February 2022 following the release of its results for the financial year ending 31 December 2021.Investors can register for the webinar via the following link:Investors can submit questions prior to the webinar via the Q&A function on Zoom, or view the release for contact details.To view the release, please visit:About Etherstack Plc

Etherstack (ASX:ESK) is a wireless technology company specialising in developing, manufacturing and licensing mission critical radio technologies for wireless equipment manufacturers and network operators around the globe. With a particular focus in the public safety, defence, utilities, transportation and resource sectors, Etherstack's technology and solutions can be found in radio communications equipment used in the most demanding situations. The company has Research and Development facilities in London, Sydney, New York and Yokohama.