

Wiluna Suspends Concentrate Shipments to Russia

Perth, Mar 4, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Wiluna Mining Corporation Limited ( ASX:WMC ) ( FRA:NZ3 ) ( OTCMKTS:WMXCF ) announces that, in light of the current military action in Ukraine, it will immediately suspend shipments of gold concentrate from its Wiluna Mining Centre to Russia.During this period, Wiluna has arrangements in place to sell and ship all its concentrate to alternative destinations. We will continue to monitor the situation in Ukraine and any sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation before making further decisions on the destination of its product.About Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd

