  
Perth, Mar 10, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Wiluna Mining Corporation Limited (ASX:WMC) (FRA:NZ3) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) is pleased to advise that a new investor video is available on the Company's website. Executive Chairman, Milan Jerkovic provides a market update and outlines the near-term investment opportunity available to shareholders.

Wiluna Mining Corporation LtdWiluna Mining Corporation (ASX:WMC) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF)  is a Perth based, ASX listed gold mining company that controls over 1,600 square kilometres of the Yilgarn Craton in the Northern Goldfields of WA. The Yilgarn Craton has a historic and current gold endowment of over 380 million ounces, making it one of most prolific gold regions in the world. The Company owns 100% of the Wiluna Gold Operation which has a defined resource of 8.04M oz at 1.67 g/t au. In May 2019, a new highly skilled management team took control of the Company with a clear plan to leverage the Wiluna Gold Operation's multi-million-ounce potential.

    


