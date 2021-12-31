

31 December 2021 Half-Year Financial Report

Perth, Mar 15, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Deep Yellow Limited's ( ASX:DYL ) ( OTCMKTS:DYLLF ) Activities for the six-month period to 31 December 2021 involved continuing the advancement of the Tumas Definitive Feasibility Study together with the Company's Namibian exploration projects, and continued M&A efforts.Key achievements:- Infill resource upgrade drilling program completed on Tumas 3 and 1 East deposits, with a total of 1,473 holes for 24,942m (refer ASX announcement 19 August 2021).- Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource increased significantly at Tumas 1, 2, 3 and 1 East, to 98.7Mlb at 266ppm eU3O8 (refer ASX announcement 2 September 2021).- Tumas Probable Ore Reserves increased by an impressive 121% to 68.4Mlb U3O8 at 345ppm using a 150ppm U3O8 cut-off with three deposits increasing Life of Mine beyond the 20-year target for the Project (refer ASX announcement 5 October 2021).- Tumas Definitive Feasibility Study progressing well and on schedule for completion in latter half of CY2022.- Thorough review of the Omahola Basement Project resources completed, resulting in the upgrade of resources to JORC (2012). Upgraded Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) includes a Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resource base of 125.3Mlb at 190ppm U3O8 using 100ppm cut-off (refer ASX announcement 4 November 2021).- Omahola basement exploration outlined three highly prospective targets for follow-up (refer ASX announcement 22 December 2021).- 10 holes for 2,549m completed at Barking Gecko, successfully completing the Phase 1 drilling program of 14 holes for 3,561m (refer ASX announcement 18 January 2022).*To view the full report, please visit:About Deep Yellow Limited

