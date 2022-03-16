

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Sydney, Mar 16, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The principal activities of Cobre Limited ( ASX:CBE ) during the financial half-year was the exploration and evaluation of the assets held by Cobre's 100% owned subsidiary Toucan Gold Pty Ltd (Toucan), primarily at the Perrinvale Project, which covers 345km2 of the Panhandle and Illaara Greenstone Belts in Western Australia.The Company also continued to incur exploration expenditure under the Sandiman Farm-in Agreement. The Sandiman Tenement is located in the Gascoyne Province, approximately 85km north of the town of Gascoyne Junction in Western Australia and spans across 202km2 on the eastern edge of the Carnarvon Basin.The company also holds investments in ASX listed Armada Metals Limited ( ASX:AMM ) and private unlisted UK entity, Kalahari Metals Limited (KML). Both companies are performing exploration activities.

Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) is a copper and base-metals explorer with projects in Western Australia and Botswana. The Company recently discovered a new high-grade VMS deposit enriched in Copper, Gold, Zinc and Silver in Western Australia, and is currently exploring approximately 8,100 km2 of tenements within the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB) in Botswana.