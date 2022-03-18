Annual Report to Shareholders
Etherstack also licenses its software and designs to companies who manufacture telecommunication equipment primarily for government public safety agencies and utilities.
Etherstack derives revenues from:
- Mission critical radio products and networks; these products may carry Etherstack brands or be sold as "white labelled" equipment (where customer puts its own brand on and sells under its own brand).
- Specialised tactical communications equipment.
- Technology licences and royalties; where Etherstack licenses its software and designs to companies who manufacture telecommunication equipment primarily for government public safety agencies and utilities.
- System solution sales; where Etherstack sells its products and software and then provides ongoing support services.
- Customisation and Integration services; and
- Ongoing Support services provided to the customer.
About Etherstack Plc
Etherstack (ASX:ESK) is a wireless technology company specialising in developing, manufacturing and licensing mission critical radio technologies for wireless equipment manufacturers and network operators around the globe. With a particular focus in the public safety, defence, utilities, transportation and resource sectors, Etherstack's technology and solutions can be found in radio communications equipment used in the most demanding situations. The company has Research and Development facilities in London, Sydney, New York and Yokohama.
